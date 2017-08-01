Weekend fire destroys Mission mill contents

Crews were called out on Saturday night to battle the blaze

Mission Fire Rescue were on scene at a mill fire on Saturday night. / Photo courtesy of Mission Fire Rescue

Mission Fire Rescue was called out to a mill fire on Saturday night.

At about 6:10 p.m. the report of a mill fire came in and firefighters were called out to 34980 Lougheed Highway (Goldband Shake and Shingle Ltd) in Mission.

On arrival, there was a small mill on the south end of the property that was fully involved.

“The fire was extinguished, but we did have extension to the east side through the hog fuel {wood chips and fibre} and it also jumped the slough to the other side,” explained Mission assistant fire chief Norm MacLeod.

He said they had to deploy crews to the other side of the property to keep the fire under control.

“The wind had driven it over the water and onto the other side of the shore. It was climbing up the shore and, of course, we have more mills on that side, so we were able to contain it,” said MacLeod.

Fire crews remained on scene until about 1 a.m. to make sure the blaze didn’t fire up again.

Mission fire halls one, two and three were all called out and Abbotsford fire rescue was called in to provide emergency relief in case another blaze was reported.

The cause of the mill fire is not suspicious according to MacLeod who said it was accidental.

The contents of the building were destroyed. No one was hurt in the incident.