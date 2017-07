New rates are $1,133 for a person receiving disability assistance, $710 for income assistance

Those relying on income assistance cheques will see a $100 boost starting in September.

Premier John Horgan announced the rate hike Thursday, saying the increase will move B.C. from one of the lowest assistance rates in the country to the third-highest among the provinces.

Starting Sept. 20, new monthly rates will be $1,133 for a person receiving disability assistance and $710 for a person on income assistance.

