West Coast Express to Maple Ridge could be delay Friday afternoon

Crane hits CP Rail overpass, needs to be checked

West Coast Express commuters could be in for a long ride home today, Friday, if a crane crashing into a CP Rail overpass near Coquitlam Central Station delays the ride back to Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge.

TransLink said that a semi-truck trailer carrying the crane hit overpass earlier this afternoon.

However, CP Rail now has to inspect that overpass before its safe to allow rail service to resume, said Chris Bryan with TransLink. It’s not known how long that will take.

However, Coquitlam RCMP say the closure of the track and road will take the entire rush hour.

The first eastbound train leaves Waterfront Station at 3:50 p.m.

To cope with any possible delays, TransLink is setting up a bus bridge between Moody Centre Station and Mission.

If the West Coast Express is delayed, people instead are encouraged to take the SkyTrain to the Millennium Line Evergreen Extension to Moody Centre Station to catch one of the buses to Mission.

TransLink will give further updates.