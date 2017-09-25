Commuter rail trains No. 2 and 3 running a few minutes late this morning. (NEWS/Files)

West Coast Express trains a few minutes late out of Maple Ridge

20-minute delay, says Translink

The West Coast Express No. 2 and 3 trains were running late this morning by about 20 minutes, says TransLink.

The westbound trains into Vancouver are delayed by a signal problem. Train No. 4 though wasn’t affected.

