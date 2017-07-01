Fire crews battle human-caused fire north of Harrison Hot Springs

The blaze is located near a beach and a dryland sort

A human-caused wildfire has broken north of Harrison Hot Springs, according to Coastal Fire Centre information officer Marg Drysdale.

The 20-hectare wildfire is located near the mouth of Big Silver Creek, 30 kilometres north of Harrison Hot Springs.

BCWS skimmers, helicopters, and crews responding to ~20 ha wildfire 30 km N of Harrison Hot Springs. Public and boaters please keep clear. pic.twitter.com/0F6aMku2pv — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 2, 2017

“They have air tanker support on that fire, including the skimmer crew… and three helicopters,” said Drysdale. The skimmer crew, which are small aircraft with quick turnaround time, are able to quickly skim water from the lake and return to fight the fire. “[There are] 43 firefighters assigned to that fire.”

Drysdale said that crews are seeing “vigorous” fire behaviour, “which means they’ve got some open flame and it’s burning fairly well there.”

While the blaze is not near any residences, it is close to a dryland sort and a beach, Drysdale said.

“When our people arrived on the fire, they did they ask the public to move off the beach so helicopters could land,” she said. “We’re asking people if they don’t have to be in the vicinity so stay well back. That applies to boaters as well as people who are in vehicles.”

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

