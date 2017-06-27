With new patio, downtown Maple Ridge becoming a livelier place

Artists are now enlivening downtown Maple Ridge streets, music soon could waft from the trees lining the widewalks, and, by Canada Day, the Chameleon Cafe will have its patio ready so people can enjoy a meal outside.

The plan to brighten up or “animate” downtown continues and now includes street musicians and food trucks, says a city staff report to council Tuesday.

Chameleon is opening its 21-seat patio for a trial period of three years. It’s built into the curb parking lane on 224th Street and takes up only one parking space.

Restaurant manager Mario Bitoiu was building the patio Monday night and said he there will be planters and umbrellas on the wooden deck.

That complements other shops and restaurants in the downtown, which already have chairs and tables on sidewalks.

“It just creates a nice downtown environment to have patios along the street. If you go to Kelowna, they have them all over the place,” said Ineke Boekhorst, with the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association.

A few other businesses may follow suit with their own patios on 224th Street, but there’s nothing firm yet.

The association is working on installing speakers into the trees above so seasonal tunes will further enhance the ambience.

This weeks was the start of the BIA’s street performers program.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., street buskers will do entertain in Memorial Peace Park, outside Maple Ridge city hall near The Beast horse clock on Dewdney Trunk Road, and farther south on 224th Street across from Wal-Mart.

The weekday entertainment complements the summer weekend activities focused in Memorial Peace Park, such as the Haney Farmers Market every Saturday in the summer.

“People are really getting used to the consistency of things happening in the park,” Boekhorst said.

She said the downtown is drawing people from both Maple Ridge or farther away, because they expect something to be always happening.

Lino Siracusa, manager of economic development, said the loss of one parking stall on the 224th Street for the outdoor patio will have minimal impact.

“Hopefully, it will provide opportunities for people to sit and enjoy the town centre and maybe consider 224th Street as an extension of their living room.”

Siracusa presented the update on Maple Ridge’s “town centre animation plan.”

The steps are all part of city plans to create a people-focused, eco-friendly downtown.

The Silver Valley Brewing 25-seat craft brew pub on 224th St. also remains in the works, awaiting permits.