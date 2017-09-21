Witnesses to fatal Maple Ridge accident sought

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for anyone who saw a grey 2003 Pontiac Sunfire.

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for witnesses to a fatal car crash on Sept. 14 involving a 2003 Pontiac Sunfire similar to the one pictured. (Contributed)

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for possible witnesses to a fatal hit-and-run that took place last week.

They are looking for anyone who may have seen a grey 2003 Pontiac Sunfire, similar to the one pictured, that had been traveling eastbound in the 27800 block of Lougheed Highway at around 8:40 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Police later found the car abandoned but they have yet to find the driver.

They are also seeking any dash cam video that may have captured the vehicle at the time.

Laura Jeglum Woycheshen died Sept. 14, when her motorcycle was involved in a head-on collision along Lougheed Highway and 280th Street.

The Maple Ridge mother had been out with friends for dinner and a motorcycle ride when the collision happened.

Two other motorcyclists on a following bike were also injured.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251 and refer to the file number 2017-21535.

• To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at solvecrime.ca. CrimeStoppers may pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.