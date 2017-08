Driver remained on the scene; section of road closed

A 50-year-old woman on a mobility scooter was struck by a vehicle on Marshall Road Monday.

Police have closed Marshall between Sandalwood Crescent and McCallum Road.

Pls be advised that Marshall Rd btwn McCallum & Sandalwood & Marshall – the end of Horizon will be closed for the next few hours. — Abbotsford Police (@AbbyPoliceDept) August 7, 2017

The woman’s medical state is unknown at this time.

Police said the driver stayed on the scene.

More to come.