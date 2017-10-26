A woman is helped up the ramp at the Port Haney Wharf on Thursday after being rescued from the water by two bystanders. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Woman saved from the Fraser River

Two bystanders pulled the woman out of the freezing water on Thursday

Two bystanders saved a woman from the freezing waters of the Fraser River on Thursday.

The men who happened to be at the Port Haney Wharf around noon pulled the woman from the water and put up a wall of blankets so she could change out of her wet clothes into dry clothes that they provided.

One of the men happened to be wearing two pairs of jeans and gave her one of them along with his hoodie. The men then instructed the woman to put her hands under her armpits to keep warm.

When emergency services arrived on the scene the woman was given wool blankets.

Members of the Ridge Meadows RCMP and the Maple Ridge fire department helped her up the ramp to a waiting ambulance.

She was transported to hospital for further evaluation.

