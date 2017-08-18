Woman upset at Confederate flag spotted in Surrey

‘I’m not as surprised as I would like to be,’ she says after posting photo on social media

When a police car pulled Justine Galo over in Surrey last weekend so she could adjust her licence plates, she thought she’d hit the worst part of her day.

As the Burnaby resident looked around, though, she noticed a confederate flag blowing in the wind at a house nearby.

Angry and disheartened to see this in Canada. On Fraser Hwy in Surrey. #Confederateflag pic.twitter.com/Rt3pU2qQXQ — G. Justine G. (@Aviewfromabroad) August 12, 2017

This was on the same day that a 20-year-old Ohio man rammed his car into a crowd that was counter protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

“I’m not as surprised as I would like to be,” Galo said of finding the flag. “As accepting as we are as a culture, I do find there is a vocal minority of people who feel much the way as white nationalist demonstrators in Charlottesville.”

She said she was already feeling unnerved and angry after learning about the violence in the States. This flag touched a nerve.

“It’s a sore spot since I have been a target of a bigot in Georgia and I cannot forget it,” she said. (Galo spent some of her life living in the U.S.) “The root of that [attitude] in Georgia has much to do with the Confederacy. It boils my blood.”

She mentioned a time she said hello to child at a public festival in Altlanta.

“A little Caucasian girl came to me and smiled. I waved back and her mom came and snatched her and muttered, ‘Don’t touch that woman. Asians are dirty.’”

The moment still haunts Galo, more than 20 years later.

“I’ve been called many names in my life, but I’ve never felt made to sound like a plague like I did that day back in 1996,” she said. “Hate is taught.”

A call to the phone number listed with the house’s address in the phone book went to a man who told Black Press he no longer owns the house.