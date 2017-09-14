Year-long construction to start at Commercial-Broadway station

Broadway will see temporary road closures throughout the year, Translink said in a statement

Commuters should expect construction delays near the Commercial-Broadway Skytrain station starting Friday.

The upgrades will snarl traffic into August of next year as a new platform, widened crossing and new pedestrian walkway are installed.

Broadway will see temporary road closures throughout the year, TransLink said, and full road closures on the weekend of Sept. 30 to Oct. 1.

This is the second phase of the station’s $78-million upgrade since 2009 – one of seven stations on the Expo Line slated for improvements.

Transit users to also see delays

Transit users will also see a few changes in their travel routine.

The 9 Alma/Granville/Oak/UBC and 99 B-Line bus routes will use temporary bus stops in the area, and detours will be in effect when westbound lanes are closed.

Skytrain users can expect minor delays as trains single-track around the work area during key times from Sept. 15 to 18 and again on Sept. 30.

