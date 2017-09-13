Young driver caught going 160 km/hr on Highway 1

An 18-year-old novice driver will be without their car after West Vancouver police caught them going 160 kilometres per hour on Highway 1.
According to officers, the driver was doing almost twice the legal limit on Wednesday morning.
Police impounded the vehicle for seven days. There was a sticker on it, reading, “No airbags. We die like real men.”
#wvpdpatrol sticker on the veh member just impounded for excessive speed on Hwy 1 160/90km zone. 18yr old Novice class 7 driver #7dayimpound pic.twitter.com/biog3KdxyM— West Vancouver PD (@WestVanPolice) September 13, 2017