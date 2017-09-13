Youth job program in Maple Ridge gets help

Federal MP Dan Ruimy on Friday is announcing money to help kids get on their way and into the work force.

The cash will pay for the Skills Link program that will train about 90 kids per year by providing workshops, job-hunting skills, job skills, business communications and job interview preparation.

The $2.9-million program is being offered through the government’s Youth Employment Strategy and is geared to those who lack employment skills or who face more barriers than most when trying to find work.

That includes youth who didn’t graduate from high school, single parents, indigeous youth, the disabled, immigrants or kids living in isolated areas.

Pathfinder Youth Centre Society is running the program and has previously offered it out of Maple Ridge thanks to funding from the preceding Conservative government.

“Projects like this one can help put regular paycheques into the reach of those who need it. But more than that, they give young Canadians the chance to change their future,” Ruimy said in a release.

Building a strong middle class means giving Canada’s youth the tools they need to find and keep good jobs, the release said.