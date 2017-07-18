It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Coleen Pavitt. Loving wife of Paul (44 years), Children Kevin (Aimee), Laurie (Jeremy), Scott and special grandmother to Katy, Jayden, Mckenya, Kegan, Conner, Addison, Alyvia, Ayla and Kailer . Coleen was born in New Westminster on February 19, 1954 and moved to Maple Ridge were she resided for 40 years. She will be deeply missed by many. A gathering in her honour will be held on Saturday August 19th at 2 pm at the Maple Ridge Funeral Chapel located at 11969 216th Street in Maple Ridge