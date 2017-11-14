Destin Lind – It is with broken hearts that we say good-bye to our beautiful Destin…loving wife to Bill and adoring mother to Mackenzie.

Destin was born in the Kootenays in the village of Nakusp B.C. on July 15, 1966. As a young girl she lived in the Okanagan and later in the Similkameen.

She found the love of her life on the Coast of B.C. They settled in Maple Ridge, B.C. where they raised their only child, Mackenzie, who was cherished by his mother.

Destin was a Montessori educator who made a difference in the lives of many young children. She delighted in spending time with her young charges. Destin was a woman with amazing flair.

She was passionate about gardening and repurposing and she adored everything “simply white”. She had a way of turning everything she touched into beauty. This extended from her home, to her garden, to her words of encouragement that she gave to us all as she went through one of the greatest battles of her life.

She taught through example as she found gratitude in each day, sought solace in the company of close friends and family and never once complained.

She amazed everyone with her courage and grace in the face of great adversity.

She is survived by her loving partner, Bill Hutton, adored son Mackenzie Hutton (Sarrena) her mother Marolyn Ewen, and her siblings; Alison (Randy), Michelle (Mike), Melanie (Tyson), Chantelle (Perry), Brandi, Tara, Clint (Tricia) and her many nieces and nephews.

She will be remembered…in the first blossoms of spring…

