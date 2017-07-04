Heather McKie (McBryde)

With sad hearts we announce the passing of Heather Jean McKie (nee McBryde) on June 26th, 2017. Heather was born in Vancouver, BC on October 2, 1947. A proud member of the Vancouver Ladies Pipe Band, the BC Highland Lassies and a ’69 graduate of the VGH School of Nursing. A proud and accomplished mother and nurse to many, Heather touched the hearts of all who knew her with her caring, generous and creative ways.



She will be lovingly remembered by Jay, her husband of 47 years, daughter Bonnie, son Aeron, daughter-in-law Nicole and grandchildren Michael, Danica, Luke and Declan as well as her brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and treasured friends.



A casual afternoon gathering of friends and family will be held to celebrate Heather on Sunday, August 27th from 1-4 pm,



South Bonson Community Centre,



10932 Barnston View Rd, Pitt Meadows.



In lieu of flowers, a donation to the VGH Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated.



Maple Ridge, BC