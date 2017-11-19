Nov 10, 1939 – Nov 19, 2017

It is with profound sadness and joy that we announce the passing of Helen Doreen Klassen (nee Kehler), age 78. She bravely fought cancer for a year and passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior on November 19, 2017.

Helen was born near Winkler Manitoba in 1939. Helen met David Klassen in 1958, and they got married July 4, 1959. Together in Winnipeg, they raised a family of 5 children whom she loved very much. In 1988 Helen & Dave moved west to BC, living in Maple Ridge first, then finally in Abbotsford.

Helen enjoyed sewing, baking, swimming, quilting, gardening, traveling, showing hospitality, and volunteer work with her church ladies as well. She loved being surrounded by her family and friends whom she ministered to with loving kindness and humor.

Helen is survived by two sisters (Irene, Delores) and one remaining brother (Jake).

She is also survived by her loving and supportive husband of 58 years David. Her 5 children Rick (Lisa), Randy, Kim (Ken), Shauna (Brian), and Trevor (Amy) will miss her very much. She also leaves 6 cherished grandchildren – David, Lisa, Jessica, Amber, Brandon and Joshua.

We wish to thank all staff and volunteers at Holmberg House Hospice in Abbotsford for their excellent care these last 9 weeks.

Feel free to join us as we celebrate Helen and her life with Jesus Christ.

Memorial service for Helen Klassen will be Saturday, Nov 25, 2017 at 2 pm. PLACE: Sevenoaks Alliance Church , 2575 Gladwin Rd, Abbotsford BC.