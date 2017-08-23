Lucy Iverna Lush



(nee Foxcroft)



September 18, 1926 – August 23, 2017







Lucy was born on the family farm in Saskatchewan. At the age of 18 she & her younger sister Fran travelled to BC by train. Lucy worked at the Hammond Mill in the re-man plant during the War. Art & Lucy were married in 1946 and farmed 10 acres in Maple Ridge at 203rd & Powell with their four children until moving to Salmon Arm to take on the challenge of a 240-acre farm. Mom loved gardening and was passionate about her flowers, especially her beautiful irises.



After Art died in 1999, Lucy moved to downtown Salmon Arm for 10 years. She then moved to Langley and Maple Ridge for her final years.



Lucy was predeceased by Art and her two sisters, Fran and Kathy. She was a loving mom to Leslie (Toni), Sherry (Rob), Steve (Lorna) and Susan (Mike); a proud grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.



Trips to Grandma and Grandpa’s farm in Salmon Arm meant fun, laughter, adventure and ice-cream. All precious memories!



Funeral Service Monday, August 28th at 10:00 am at Maple Ridge Funeral Chapel (Osborn’s), 11969-216th Street.



Condolences may be sent to www.mapleridgefuneral.ca