Along the Fraser: Questioning ministry decisions that destroy wild salmon

The Wild Salmon Policy of 2005 is a plan to protect and sustain wild B.C. salmon.

Recently, I asked MP Terry Beach (Burnaby- North Seymour), the parliamentary secretary to Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc, to explain several actions that negatively affect the ‘small stock’ streams that produce the fish.

Emberly: This year, cuts were announced to Salmon Enhancement Program, technical support to hatchery trout production. Resource restoration unit staff were given termination letters. Minister LeBlanc’s announcement was criticized by western MPs, including Dan Ruimy (Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge-Mission).

Can you explain cuts later rescinded?

Beech: There was a Treasury Board Strategic Review of cost saving and non-national programs that could lead to cost saving, while we were analyzing whether the programs fit in the department’s (DFO) core mandate. (note: they decided it didn’t).

The Salmon Enhancement Program is not a national program – it was West Coast, so it was felt it could be cut.

Emberly: The West Coast MPs recognized its national importance. They saved the program by arguing for it with the minister.

Beech: As far as the process for the turn-around is concerned, I’d have to find that out for you. The Pacific Area Caucus decided it was important. They were part of many voices. We got letters from children involved in the Salmonids in the Classroom program. B.C. stepped up and showed how important the program was.

Emberly: In 2016, DFO Director General for the Pacific Region Rebecca Reid signed off on a private homeowner’s application to re-channel a salmon stream – Maple Creek – on his Port Coquitlam property. Are you aware of this case?

Beech: No, Can you fill me in?

Emberly: The Maple Creek Streamkeepers monitored and enhanced the creek, yet weren’t consulted by DFO prior to their approval, nor were First Nations, creekside residents, city council, or DFO’s own community advisor. All opposed that approval. Mr. Trudeau, in a letter to the fisheries minister, pledges citizens will be consulted in environmental decisions. How is the public to believe your government is serious about protecting streams and working with community groups that promote them?

Beech: As I said, I’m not familiar with that situation, but I’ll look into it.

Emberly: At a meet-and-greet the minister at UBC you and I attended Oct. 10th, I asked Rebecca Reid, if you, or the minister called her up and said, ‘Please don’t allow this sort of application in future because we’re promoting a wild salmon policy.’

Beech: What did she say?

Emberly: No. Nobody had contacted her about Maple Creek. I’m wondering if something is missing in the line of communication – DFO, stakeholders, the ministry – and should be looked at to prevent serious mistakes and misunderstandings. MCSS would like to know their salmon stream is safe from developments like the one approved by DFO in Port Coquitlam.

Emberly: This August, Kinder Morgan – without approval – placed plastic mats on creeks (seven in B.C. creeks, one in Alberta) to prevent salmon from spawning. The National Energy Board intervened. (NEB staff and the public discovered the mats, not DFO). NEB halted plans to install five more mats. Why didn’t DFO see this problem, and deal with it?

Beech: I raised this issue with Minister (Jim) Carr (B.C. Minister of Natural Resources), because this is primarily a provincial issue, the next day – as soon I heard about it – and made Minister LeBlanc know how concerned we are, but the answer is pending.

Emberly: Protection of wild salmon is a federal responsibility. Salmon are spawning now.

Beech: I’m very aware of the urgency.

This week, Mr. Beech’s staff were “looking into” my questions about small streams and channels of communication.

The mats to deter spawning along Kinder Morgan’s new pipeline route are still there. Would they be if the Liberals had reinstated the Fisheries Act two years ago?

No.

Are wild salmon a priority over pipelines?

No.

Jack Emberly is a retired teacher, local author and environmentalist.