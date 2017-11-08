Be angry at the conditions that have created homelessness

Don’t blame those who are victims, who made “bad choices”

Editor: The News

I can understand that people are frustrated and angry at the issues associated with homelessness in Maple Ridge.

However, I think it is vital that anger and frustration not be directed at homeless people themselves, but at the conditions that generate homelessness.

In general, people do not become homeless because they’ve made “bad choices.”

Rather, already-vulnerable people are pushed into homelessness because of choices we’ve collectively made about how our society is to be organized. Homelessness is a predictable outcome of a series of market and policy changes over the past few decades. These include cutbacks to social welfare and affordable housing, and the closure of mental hospitals. Housing has become more expensive.

Traditional blue-collar jobs have become part-time and low pay. Urban areas, including Vancouver, have become more polarized: there has been growth at the high and low end of the income range, and a decline in the middle.

Be furious about homelessness; don’t be angry at the homeless. Direct energy at fixing our economic and social systems, not at demonizing those who’ve been hurt by them.

Nicholas Blomley

Maple Ridge

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: The limits of Indigenous rights

Just Posted

Be angry at the conditions that have created homelessness

Don’t blame those who are victims, who made “bad choices”

Lest we forget

Webster’s Corners elementary students share tea and music with veterans ahead of Remembrance Day

VIDEO: Fallen officer memorial unveiled at Chilliwack RCMP detachment

Nov. 8 ceremony memorializes two officers who died in the line of work

GoFundMe page set up for slain Abbotsford police officer

Page has raised over $9,500 in three hours for the Davidson family

Running Roughshod

Wittingham bowls over Chilliwack en route to a two touchdown performance

Young Campbell River hockey fan gets to hang with her hockey hero

Mackinkley Whalen, 11, wrote a ‘get well soon’ card to Ryan Kesler and got a heck of a surprise

B.C. trader fined $400,000, banned from capital markets

Man who faked takeover of a mining company also ordered to pay back money he earned selling shares

B.C. bulldog and emu make adorable best-friend pair

Check out how some Mission, B.C. pets have bonded, making for some amusing videos

B.C. rolls out 2017 flu shots

Provincial health officer urges people to get their vaccine early

B.C. man captures cougar take down on camera

A Kamloops hunter photographed a cougar catching its deer dinner near Kamloops

VIDEO: Young B.C. hockey fan gets to hang with injured Ryan Kesler

Mackinkley Whalen, 11, wrote a ‘get well soon’ card to Ryan Kesler and got a heck of a surprise

Chill remains in Canada-US soccer rivalry

Despite a thaw, feelings remain intense

Mental-health workers kept busy by searing testimony at MMIW inquiry

Testimony has often been deeply emotional and tears are frequent

B.C. Hydro rate freeze promised for 2018

Three per cent rate increase to be cancelled, review after Site C fate determined

Most Read

  • Be angry at the conditions that have created homelessness

    Don’t blame those who are victims, who made “bad choices”