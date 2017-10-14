Being Young: When change starts to happen

In 2016, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that he would create a council of young people from across Canada, aged 16 to 24, to advise him on issues that mattered to youth.

The Prime Minister’s Youth Council has become a great success. Anyone who meets the age requirements can apply, and so far, those selected have diverse backgrounds. They have created a communication network for Canadian youth called Leaders Today Canada, an online email subscription service where young Canadians can sign up to receive notifications regarding issues that matter to them personally.

The council received over 300 applicants in the last pool; a maximum of 30 can be selected.

For all of those in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows who were part of the 270, fear not. There is another way to become involved in politics and support youth issues.

Dan Ruimy, MP for the Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge riding, was one of many across Canada who were encouraged by the Prime Minister’s Youth Council, and decided to create one of his own. Thus the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Constituency Youth Council was born.

The CYC is non-partisan.

“I don’t like to bias it,” said Ruimy. “I don’t care what stripes they wear – we need different perspectives to come out at the table … Being an MP should mean you’re the voice of your people. I can’t speak for everyone, but I find a way for them to speak.”

Last year, a group of diverse students came together to form the first local CYC.

The youth council planned and held a town hall meeting; people came together to discuss youth mental health issues and initiatives. There was a panel of experts. But instead of having the experts lecture students, they used the town hall as a question period.

“It was youth talking to adults, not the other way around,” Ruimy explained.

Last year, the group focused on youth mental health issues in the community. This year, Ruimy says, it will focus on one or more issues as suggested by the members of this year’s new council.

“It’s their voice,” he said, talking about plans for this year’s council. “It could be transportation, addiction, mental health – each person [on the council] presents an issue.”

After the presentations, this year’s youth council will choose issues on which to focus.

“My role is to make it substantial, point them in a direction – how are we going to help the community?” Ruimy said.

The Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge Constituency Council is open to youth ages 15-24. The applications are open until Oct. 14, and the form is online. If anyone interested misses the deadline, Ruimy indicated that people are welcome to join late.

“Politicians are apathetic about engaging young people, not giving them an outlet, not giving them a voice,” Ruimy added.

That is what the youth council has been working to change.

It is a direct link between youth, the community, and Ottawa.

The youth council is a strong platform for expressing opinions and discussing current youth issues. We’re told that Maple Ridge’s fastest-growing demographic is youth.

By tapping into that power and potential, our community has and will continue to benefit.

As Ruimy put it: “Once you start to get out there and have that dialogue, that’s when change starts to happen.”

Marlowe Evans is a senior student at Thomas Haney

secondary who writes about

youth issues.