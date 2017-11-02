COLUMN: Inching our way to winter safety, as snow is expected in Lower Mainland

Here in the Lower Mainland, there’s nothing like a little snow to get people talking.

Or, in this case, simply the possibility of snow.

According to various forecasts, we’re supposed to get our first real helping of winter over the next day or two – sorry, that unexpected, massive dump of hail last month doesn’t count – which will no doubt keep people talking for awhile.

It’s also likely to steer panicked commuters in the direction of their nearest tire shop, as the first hint of snow always, year in and year out, results in a rush of last-minute snow-tire purchases and installations.

I’m not sure why we all wait for visible proof before doing so – perhaps we’re holding out hope that winter will skip us, just this once – but thousands still wait, nevertheless.

All this talk of snow – and driving in it, specifically – left me thinking about a column I wrote about eight years ago. At the time, we here at the Peace Arch News had just asked readers, in our weekly online poll, if they thought they were good drivers in winter weather.

As you might expect, more than three-quarters of respondents answered ‘yes.’ In turn, those results prompted me to write a column calling all of you liars – tongue planted firmly in cheek, of course.

I joked because I, too, was one of those who answered the poll in the affirmative, despite the fact that, at the time, I drove a midsize commuter car with no snow tires, and like many of you, had plenty of experience white-knuckling it on icy side roads, or madly pumping the brakes as my car slid (safely) through yet another snow-covered intersection.

Foolish? Sure. But, boy, was I good at it.

I also took the opportunity in that column to bemoan all the four-wheel-drive yahoos who rip through the snow-covered streets at rates of speed far too fast for the conditions.

Not long after I wrote it, I upgraded my ride to a four-wheel-drive SUV. Winters went more smoothly after that, though I admit that driving such a vehicle did give me a false sense of security.

Last winter, for example, I knew my tires – all-terrain, but not strictly for snow – were near the end of their life, but I still didn’t bother to purchase new ones before fall turned to winter.

“I’ll be fine,” I told myself, as if four-wheel-drive was some type of winter kryponite.

I nearly paid for that decision, too. Twice my truck slid into snowbanks – at minimal speed, thankfully.

This year, however, is going to be different. Really.

I have a new four-wheel-drive vehicle now – even bigger and better than the last one! – but this time I replaced the well-worn tires before the snow arrived, instead of simply shrugging my shoulders once it’s already blanketed our roads.

Sure, I only beat the onset of winter by about a week, but hey, baby steps.

Nick Greenizan is a reporter at the Peace Arch News.