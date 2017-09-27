Lettter: Comparing Plecas to Trump is ‘ludicrous’

Editor, The News:

Re: MacDuff’s Call: A political novice with a sizeable ego.

Cheryl Ashlie should ask the Abbotsford South Liberals, who campaigned, worked and supported Darryl Plecas, how they feel?

He broke his trust with them. Right up to his decision he was denying he would take the Speaker’s job and never consulted with the people who worked to get him elected. To add insult to injury, he then proceeded to criticize the Liberal party.

Ms. Ashlie says Plecas has “strength of character and – my personal favourite – commitment to to his community.”Also, somehow President Donald Trump connects to every biased person’s argument.

To compare Plecas in any way to President Trump is ludicrous – one was a small town politician, now a Judas, and the other is the leader of the free world.

Cherryl Katnich

Maple Ridge