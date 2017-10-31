ICBC and police handed out free reflectors this week.

It’s scary out there on Maple Ridge roads

Rain and dark streets hazardous combination

A typical West Coast winter seems an easy way of getting through the season, compared to the rest of the country.

Instead of freezing and slipping and sliding, motorists in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, most of the time, just have to deal with rainy streets.

But there in lies the hazard that can be just as dangerous as extreme winter driving.

Pitch-black nights and wet roads create nightmarish scenarios for both motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. Water on the road at night just seems to absorb light. Towering trees can block street lights and further erode any ambient light, turning people without any kind of light-coloured clothing or reflective material into invisible figures that can suddenly appear before a motorist.

Compounding the problem is that most motorists don’t even realize the degree to which visibility is impaired under such conditions. It’s a scary scenario to have speeding traffic on rain-slicked, dark streets mixed with pedestrians and cyclists, none of whom seem to realize the real dangers.

So it’s a good thing the police and ICBC are raising the topic by handing out free reflectors this week, pointing out that 43 per cent of all pedestrian-related motor vehicle accidents happen between October and January.

Pedestrians should realize that wearing all black clothing and carrying a black umbrella, isn’t that safe. If fashion so dictates, some kind of white or reflective material has to be included.

More importantly, motorists should realize, they have to scour every block they drive for the hazards that lurk in the night.

– Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Myths of our marine environment

Just Posted

Passenger recovering after going overboard from BC Ferries’ vessel

The woman was found by rescue teams about five hours after the search began.

It’s scary out there on Maple Ridge roads

Rain and dark streets hazardous combination

Murray resignation from Pitt Meadows council effective Jan. 2

No automatic byelection triggered

UPDATED: Langley roadbuilder jailed for fraud

Matthew Brooks was sentenced to three and a half years in jail this morning.

Curfew and probation for man filmed in racist parking lot rant in Abbotsford

Karry Corbett pleaded guilty to assault after being filmed hurling slurs at South Asian lawyer

VIDEO: Tour offers inside look at Fraser Valley Institution for Women

Abbotsford prison provides rare opportunity for media visit

VIDEO: What’s plan B for Massey tunnel, opposition asks

Premier John Horgan wants ‘biggest benefit to public’

‘Red zones’ keep offenders trapped in criminal justice system: SFU study

Researchers stake aim at geographic restrictions imposed as part of bail or sentencing

At least 6 dead after vehicle rams Manhattan bike path

New York Police say that one person is in custody

Chilliwack man found guilty of dramatic hit-and-run

Cody Bianco convicted on two counts but acquitted of impaired driving and two other charges

TSB to release findings on B.C. plane crash that left two people dead

The Kelowna-based Carson Air plane crashed into Vancouver’s North Shore mountains in 2015

McDavid’s Donald Trump costume gets mixed reaction on social media

McDavid and his girlfriend dressed up as the U.S. first couple

Ryan Reynolds gives B.C. boy advice on wearing Deadpool costume

Monique Tamminga’s Tweet to the Vancouver actor has gone viral

Keep your pets safe this Halloween

Halloween can be the most dangerous night of the year for your cats and dogs

Most Read

  • It’s scary out there on Maple Ridge roads

    Rain and dark streets hazardous combination