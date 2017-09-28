Leter: More secondary suites not the solution

(files) Maple Ridge is trying to find ways to create more rental units in order to help ease the housing crisis.

Editor, The News:

Re: Maple Ridge looking to squeeze in more secondary suites.

Notwithstanding the fact that housing is tight, indeed at a crisis level as people are forced out of the city into the suburbs, council should carefully consider any changes to the secondary suites bylaw.

There could be a serious deterioration to our standard of living, resulting in a colossal change in our neighbourhoods, which many of us moved into under the impression that we were moving into an area that was designated single-family dwelling.

Currently, there are neighbourhoods within the city that have cars parked on both sides of the street, resulting in one-lane traffic.

Good luck getting a fire truck through.

Our way of life – privacy, enjoying our yards, noise and downright not knowing who our neighbours are – is in serious jeopardy should there be any relaxing of the bylaws regarding secondary suites.

Certainly, suites where the owner (in some cases speculation by absentee landlords) does not occupy can be more problematic and definitely should not be permitted.

I sympathize with people in need of housing. However, I feel that all three levels of government need to do their part to ease this situation – put funds into affordable housing and limit foreign speculation that is making housing unaffordable.

Ruining our neighbourhoods by overcrowding and turning our streets into parking lots is not the solution.

Shirley Burnet

Maple Ridge