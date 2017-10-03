Letter: Bigger than legalizing pot

Editor, The News:

We have that sage Coun. Craig Speirs, Maple Ridge’s own Plato, advising us that the legalization of recreational marijuana is “top of mind.”

Of course it is.

Maple Ridge has among other more important issues a drug problem with teenagers. Talk to the rehab people before getting positively ecstatic about adding more legal drugs.

Coun. Speirs says, “It’s a big topic. People are trying to get their head around it.”

It will be a little harder when they’re stoned won’t it?

Cherryl Katnich

Maple Ridge