Letter: Build a healthier community

We can be into the ground by May 2018.

Editor, The News:

Re: Build pool with good balance.

The recent comments from Pavel Tkatchouk and Ron Jones contain some concerns.

The stated aquatics budget seems extreme. What is not clear is whether the budget has other considerations, like poor soil conditions, off-site costs (cost to bring services to the site), parking costs or other programming that was not originally planned (program creep).

I am semi-retired from an industry that I spent 50 years of participating. During that time I have built several projects as a construction manager for public recreation centres. In fact, 35 years has been dedicated to the project delivery of several aquatic centres and arenas and other municipal venues, like libraries.

The program always starts off the same, with politicians trying to appease the community, then insisting that staff deliver a program to meet everyone’s needs.

Staff work with the stakeholders to develop the program. Stakeholders start the process to influence politicians or municipal employees.

There is such a thing as the newlywed scheme, where we build what we need, but with a clear plan for growth. Our needs have never been greater to build a healthier community.

The process has the ability to create divisions around whose needs are more important. All public recreation projects are required to be inclusive and not exclusive.

Stakeholder input is always welcome, but there has to be clear understanding that not everyone will get a complete wish list. They will know, however, that they were dealt with fairly and consistent with the need to be inclusive.

I have built aquatic centres and arenas in Whistler, Nanaimo, Coquitlam, Trail, Mission, Cochrane-Alberta, Williams Lake and several other locations in Canada. We have never seen more active communities than in the last 10 years.

Seniors are having a significant contribution to the direction of recreation. We just completed the largest warm water therapy pool in Canada as the direct result of seniors participation.

All projects are budget driven – not design driven.

It is unfair of our political representatives to expect staff to drive a significant capital program when they have little experience managing the process and at the same time are required to run it off the edge of their desk while doing their regular job.

Staff communicates with the design authority (architect) and usually gives instructions for program that in most cases is far beyond the requirements (needs) of the community. The consultants will respond to the instructions given by the owner which is the wish list from the stakeholders.

The current program for an outdoor pool is expensive for a limited program (seasonal). It is an exclusive program for some swimming lessons and swim club.

The last municipal newly constructed outdoor pool was at Moody Park – New Westminster, which included a leisure component. That design was made inclusive by the community .

I am a proud Maple Ridge resident of 11 years and the need for amenities has never been greater. In the last three years, the cost of construction has increased by 10 per cent and there is a shortage of trades available for the work.

We have lost a significant amount of monies that could have gone into meeting the programming needs and increasing the value of our facilities.

This is not an onerous process and the program can be clarified quickly. We can be into the ground by May 2018.

John S. Bowser

Maple Ridge

Previous story
Letter: Separated bike lanes are the solution

Just Posted

Letter: Build a healthier community

We can be into the ground by May 2018.

$9,000 in bridge tolls shocks Maple Ridge man

Jeffrey Hann was shocked to learn he owed more than $9,000 in Golden Ears Bridge tolls

Letter: Separated bike lanes are the solution

Editor, The News: Re: Separated bike lanes not practical in Maple Ridge.… Continue reading

VIDEO: Country musicians pay tribute to Vegas shooting victim

Jordan McIldoon’s family attended BCCMA’s awards ceremony Sunday, where the country fan was honoured.

Ex-employee describes alleged sexual assault by Pitt Meadows councillor

Complainant was a teen during the alleged 1992 incident

VIDEO: Country musicians pay tribute to Vegas shooting victim

Jordan McIldoon’s family attended BCCMA’s awards ceremony Sunday, where the country fan was honoured.

B.C. VIEWS: Horgan fumbles salmon farm threat

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham falls for propaganda

B.C. NDP convention set for Victoria

Premier, federal leader Jagmeet Singh to add energy

Development cost charges could triple in parts of Metro Vancouver under new proposal

Utilities commission chair says rates aren’t keeping up with growth

Ferries re-routed due to fluid spill at Nanaimo’s Duke Point

At least one sailing from Tsawwassen to Duke Point was redirected to Departure Bay

‘Angels’ help save life of Langley senior

Wilf Driedger believes he wouldn’t be here today if not for the quick action of two strangers

Chilliwack homeless camp dismantled on Monday

Mostly co-operative group emerged from the woods with possessions and dispersed

B.C. couple hope boat drone becomes first to cross Atlantic

Colin and Julie Angus of Victoria to have drone collect environmental data en route

B.C. casino accused of illegal activity follows rules: operator

B.C. had launched review after concerns about money laundering at River Rock casino in Richmond

Most Read