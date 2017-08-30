Letter: ‘Do something about homeless situation’

A citizens advisory committee was formed under the previous Liberal provincial government to recommend a location for a promised supportive housing and homeless shelter facility in Maple Ridge.

Editor, The News:

Having to deal with some people who were trying to set up tents in the back of our building recently, I became a bit angry at our city’s inaction on this issue.

We went down and chatted with them and they left immediately. Great.

But why is it that we, as residents, have to deal with this?

Why doesn’t the city have action-oriented policies and teams to deal with the increasing numbers of homeless people here?

I do not blame the bylaws staff, because they just follow procedures. But I blame politicians and bureaucrats who create these policies of inaction.

Please, Mayor Nicole Read and our new MLAs, listen to the peole and do something. We’re fed up with the inaction of the past years and want something done about this.

John E. McKenzie

Maple Ridge