Letter: ‘Garbage bears are dead bears’

Staggering garbage pickup every two weeks most of the year could help keep bears alive. (Contributed)

Editor, The News:

Garbage pickup has to be once a week most of the year in Maple Ridge.

Everybody seems to forget this is bear country from mid-March to mid-November. Bears are around in most neighbourhoods.

The bears do not get in to fresh garbage cans, just smelly ones.

And garbage bears are dead bears.

Everyone is proud of the fact they live close to the wilderness. So lets live accordingly.

Garbage pickup is once a week in warmer months, April to November, but every two weeks November to March.

This keeps the bears alive.

Our current system of garbage pickup is good. Why change what is not broken?

Or buy a new deep freeze to store garbage in.

Rick Merriman

Maple Ridge