Letter: Give up membership in reactionary, flat-earth society

Editor, The News:

Re: Notes from the forest fire zone.

Too bad Tom Fletcher is back.

His Aug. 16 column is once again filled with the usual misinformation and outright lies.

He chides local media for being bored with their coverage of “far-off towns and farms,” yet further on he quotes forest fire stats for all of Canada.

He talks about coverage of the individual folks who suffered from the fires and no coverage for the firefighters. I guess he missed the coverage I saw of the firefighters.

His most ridiculous comments are regarding Al Gore’s largely optimistic new movie, as if it will be filled with Fletcher’s claim of “inaccurate” predictions in the 2006 movie.

In fact, the Arctic is sufficiently ice-free that cruise ship companies are scheduling cruises there. A large piece of the ice sheet in Antarctica did break off not long ago and Greenland glaciers are melting back at an alarming rate.

More misinformation from Mr. Fletcher.

He says the area burned in B.C. this year “won’t even be close to the record in 1958.” Actually, more has been burned and we still have fires burning out of control.

Mr. Fletcher should give up his membership in the reactionary flat-earth society and pay attention to the real news of the extremely rapid global warming that is happening all around us.

Or, better yet, he should join the Donald Trump publicity hacks in their effort to promote alternate facts.

Will Leipert

Pitt Meadows