LETTER: ‘I weep for Maple Ridge’

How is it that our society cannot help the vulnerable, such as those at homeless camps and shelters?

Editor, The News:

You know when you have just had that last straw that broke the proverbial camel’s back?

Driving back into Maple Ridge and there at the side of the road is a couple, shooting up, and the guy’s pants are almost off – big moon rising.

I lost it – actually shouted at them from the car. I shocked myself. And my companions.

Seriously, why is this the overwhelming view in lovely ‘Whalley North?’ Does nobody care?

This is wrong in so many ways.

People won’t go to the shelter. I know a few people who needed help but preferred to sleep in their cars. They are not junkies.

I am not the only one who is at breaking point over this deplorable situation. I am ashamed to see the lack of concern in this city.

I am ashamed of the way it is making me feel.

I am ashamed of the behaviour that is tolerated and even rewarded.

Common sense is nowhere in sight.

There is no inertia.

The situation will go one way or another inevitably.

With no guidance, it will be a disaster.

Clearly, these people need help.

How is it that our society cannot help the vulnerable?

I weep for Maple Ridge.

Alison Edgar

Maple Ridge