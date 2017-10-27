Maple Ridge Leisure Centre is slated for renovations. (THE NEWS/Files)

Letter: ‘It is not a fair system and I strongly object’

As taxpayers, we deserve more from our representation on council.

Editor, The News:

Re: Letter: Build pool with good balance.

My comment is the process that will supposedly reach and include the citizens of Maple Ridge as to the projects they wish to pay for, as it is proposed now, one has to physically go to the city hall and register one’s vote to acquire more than 10 per cent for one’s voice to be heard.

It is not a fair system and I strongly object.

If city council were really sincere in achieving a fairly accurate pulse of the population of Maple Ridge for the city’s ‘wish list’ (outdoor pool or indoor pool), make the process user friendly – mail-outs, on-line survey or include in a proper vote.

The option of downloading the forms from the web site and mailing it in is not good enough, and remains a feeble attempt to pacify the citizens of Maple Ridge to voice their vote.

The proposed process falls short of being satisfactory.

As taxpayers, we deserve more from our representation on council.

Claudia Finamore

Maple Ridge

