Letter: ‘Just ask before picking fruit’

Editor, The News:

I live close to Alexander Robinson Elementary School. I have an apple tree close to the sidewalk. My question is, why do people think it’s OK to come on to private property and pick the apples?

I honestly don’t really care about the apples, it’s the sense of entitlement some people seem to have.

I’ve had young people, older people and parents with children coming over with bags picking apples. I’m pretty sure people in the neighborhood think I’m a miserable old bag, but they need to see my side of it.

What would you think if I came to your house and maybe picked some of your flowers? Wouldn’t like it would you?

All I ask is that you come to the door and ask. Same thing with the blackberries – they may be wild, but they’re still on private property.

There’s also a black bear that lives somewhere down by the creek, so beware.

Catherine Saunders

Maple Ridge