LETTER: Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows blessed with rivers

Editor, The News:

I want to make people aware of a pending review of legislation at the federal level.

The Navigation Protection Act was passed by the previous Conservative government, removing the protection previously enjoyed by all Canadian rivers in the Navigable Waters Protection Act of 1882.

Changing the new act was one of the election promises made by our present Liberal government, a crucial promise because the present act applies to very few of Canada’s many rivers, leaving over 90 per cent open to industrial interference and access limitations.

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are blessed with rivers.

Sir John A. Macdonald knew what he was doing. In the original act, any watercourse navigable by a canoe could be accessed by any one of us.

The new act has removed this right. It is by no means clear that the Liberals are inclined to restore the original wording.

I urge those of us who care about our rivers as a precious resource for everyone to speedily communicate with our MP Dan Ruimy and Minister of Transport Marc Garneau, who is in charge of this review.

The deadline for receiving input is Aug. 28.

Linda King

Maple Ridge

Editor’s note: Ms. King is a

former Maple Ridge councillor.