Letter: Maybe the Katzie band has the right idea

Editor, The News:

Re: What do you think should be done?

Well, Barry Billas, other than attack Coun. Bob Masse, I never saw one solution from you.

Were any of the proposed solutions your’s, or was your letter just “platitudes and blather”.

You should try coming up with something positive rather than pick out one member of council, that by the way, as a group still hasn’t dealt with the problem because of its complexity and scope.

I think everyone I’ve spoken with has an opinion on this topic (the letter written by Alan Robbie last week expresses how many of us feel).

Local governments all over North America are trying to deal with the issue, albeit on a larger scale. As I said, this is a complex issue.

The people we elect in local governments do their best to provide input on an issue that, in my opinion, should be dealt with on a provincial or even federal level, at least from an expertise and problem-solving point of view.

Each person on council comes to the table with a set of tools from their personal and professional life. They do the best they can with those skills to help run our city and are elected by us to do that.

Let’s try and provide positive support and solutions to those we elect rather than attack them in frustration.

Maybe the Katzie band has the right idea, and we should just ask people to leave.

We also need our community to behave like they did when we were young.

Norm Krentz

Maple Ridge