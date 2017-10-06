Letter: No to single, city-wide garbage pickup

We all know what happened when auto insurance was monopolized.

Editor, The News:

I just wanted to share my thoughts about garbage pickup.

Having grown up in the Soviet Union, I’ve learned to value what was missing in my home country – freedom of choice and being in control of my own life.

Under the current system, if I’m not satisfied with one private company, be it rates, service quality, or frequency or bins size, I can always switch to another one.

Competition between multiple companies keeps the rates low (we all know what happened when auto insurance was monopolized).

I also believe two weeks between kitchen and organic waste pickup is too long.

I doubt anyone will fight better to save your hard earned money than you.

So I’d like to ask people of Maple Ridge to think twice before you give up your right to choose.

Pavel Tkatchouk

Maple Ridge