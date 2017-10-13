Letter: Our roads should be safer

MP Dan Ruimy announces improvements to Highway 7 and the Haney Bypass in March, before the provincial election. (THE NEWS/files)

In Mission there are reflectors on concrete barriers.

Editor, The News:

It is very dangerous driving in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows these days.

The Lougheed Highway has a concrete medium separating the two lanes, but lacks sufficient reflectors on it.

At night, particularly if it is raining, the lights of oncoming traffic make the concrete barrier practically invisible.

Out in Mission, they have put lots of reflectors on their concrete barriers, so why doesn’t Maple Ridge?

In addition, not enough intersections in Maple Ridge have a left-hand arrow on their traffic lights. We pay enough taxes, our roads should be safer.

Susan Glenister

Maple Ridge