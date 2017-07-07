LETTER: Overall, a satisfiying July 2

Editor, The News:

I just spent the most delightful day, July 2, people-watching at Alouette Lake.

It was very crowded, but the hundreds of picnickers of all ages, ethnicities, and economical statuses went about their festivities in the most civilized manner. I didn’t see one altercation.

I was astounded at the amount of paraphernalia the various groups carried with them – most of it seemingly purchased in recent years.

I was impressed by the efforts all went to to carry out their garbage. By nightfall, it was as if no one had been there.

Only one issue – although half of the dog-owners turned back (disappointed, I’m sure) when they read the sign prohibiting dogs in the picnic area, some dog owners seemed to think it did not apply to little ‘Fluffykins’ and went right by. Maybe a pictograph would be more effective.

All-in-all, I am proud to be part of a community that can, with little organization, achieve such a satisfying day.

Patricia Palomino

Maple Ridge