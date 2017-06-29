Letter: ‘Political leaders dedicated to personal ambition’

Christy Clark’s throne speech contained many ideas that during the recent election were associated more with with the NDP or Greens than with the Liberals.

Editor, The News:

Re: Throne speech piles on PST cut, other promises.

British Columbians, last week, had a good opportunity to judge how much their political leaders are dedicated to their own personal ambition, rather than policies which they believe would benefit the public good.

Christy Clark’s throne speech contained many ideas that during the recent election were associated more with with the NDP or Greens than with the Liberals.

For example, she now says the Liberals would eliminate tolls on the Golden Ears and Port Mann bridges, raise welfare rates, create new child care spaces, and initiate a poverty reduction strategy.

But are the NDP and Green leaders congratulating Ms. Clark on finally seeing the light? No, they are criticizing her for stealing their ideas.

John Horgan (NDP) complains that he, not Ms. Clark, ran on those ideas, while Andrew Weaver (Greens) says changing her mind so quickly shows a lack of principle.

It’s obvious that they only value party policies as playing cards in a game in which each leader seeks personal power.

Regardless of how one thinks our provincial government should take shape, voters should be wary in future of supporting parties whose leaders put their own careers first, rather than the interests of British Columbians.

Steve Ranta

Maple Ridge

Editor’s note: Mr. Ranta ran as an independent candidate in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows riding in the recent provincial election.