Letter: RCMP Musical Ride makes a difference

Editor, The News:

On behalf on the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Agricultural Association and Cops for Cancer, I would like to send a huge thank you to everyone who played a part in the success of the RCMP Musical Ride.

I personally can’t say enough about the teamwork that was displayed by all – the ticket sellers, the committee, sponsors and pre-show performers. Each and everyone of these groups demonstrated a strong commitment to making sure that the event was a first-class show and a safe one for all of our visitors.

Although there were some anxious moments when ticket sales slowed down, the show ended up to be a sold out.

When the financial dust settles, the profit will be divided between the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Agricultural Association and Cops For Cancer Tour De Coast.

Our heritage association of 116 years will be in a good financial standing to be able to continue to offer our agricultural event for free to families who may not be able to afford to take their family to places like the PNE.

The monies generated for the Cops For Cancer Tour de Coast will be able to send many children who are under going cancer treatment to Camp Good times (the cost for one child is $1,500).

These two organizations are extremely fortunate to have people and groups like yourselves supporting our efforts to make a difference.

Lorraine Bates, general manager

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Country Fest