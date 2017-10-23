Letter: Separated bike lanes are the solution

Editor, The News:

Re: Separated bike lanes not practical in Maple Ridge.

I hope Cheryl Ashlie in her recent column on separated bike lanes was joking.

To think that Maple Ridge continues to be a regressive and backwards community regarding cycling infrastructure can only be considered a running joke amongst Lower Mainland communities.

Separated bike lanes are, in fact, the only practical solution when it comes to keeping cyclists safe from automobiles. This is not a myth. There are studies available where this point is proven.

I do not understand the vitriol that Ms. Ashlie and many individuals like her have towards cyclists. If you stopped to consider for a moment, you would realize that separated bike lanes hold the key to both your impatience and safety for everyone.

I hope, Ms. Ashlie, that your opinion of cyclists is in the minority.

As this community of ours continues to grow and change, I hope that the powers that be on council continue to move forward in making this community desirable to anyone who would like to ride their bike around Maple Ridge but does so currently in fear for their lives.

Separated bike lanes are the only practical solution.

Lance Turner

Maple Ridge

