Letter: Setting new heat record

Global surface temperature in 2016 was the warmest since official records began in 1880.

Editor, The News:

Re: B.C. VIEWS: Fanning fear of fire and flood.

I was predictably disappointed with Tom Fletcher’s piece as again he uses terms such as “professional doom-mongers” without offering a clear definition.

He exaggerates by suggesting the print media can shriek.

When checking the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration website to which Mr. Fletcher referred, I read the statement: “Global surface temperature in 2016 was the warmest since official records began in 1880. It was the third year in a row to set a new heat record, and the fifth time the record has been broken since the start of the 21st century.”

In a graph that followed, it was shown that CO2 in the atmosphere has risen 25 per cent since 1958 and by about 40 per cent since the Industrial Revolution.

When checking the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change fifth report from 2014, I read the comment from one of the working groups: “Human influence on the climate system is clear. It is extremely likely (95-100 per cenbt probability) that human influence was the dominant cause of global warming between 1951-2010.”

We must remember that the IPCC does not do the research, but looks at all the peer- reviewed research happening globally.

We can infer that if heat drives our climate systems, then increased heat will drive those systems differently.

Ron Robinson

Nelson