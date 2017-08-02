LETTER: ‘Stop whining and enjoy the ride’

Editor, The News:

Re: ‘Science on their side.’

I was amused by Stuart De Jong’s letter regarding Tom Fletcher’s regurgitated climate denial opnion piece sitting right next to his really used kvetch about eco-freak-wannabe, American-lefty-type-NDP-colluders interfering with the ‘Mighty Right’s’ mighty right to rule the world forever.

Actually, Mr. Fletcher repeats himself almost weekly, not yearly, and demonstrates over and over how the Conservative movement has degenerated into a sour fear of change and adaptation to the wave of the future.

Losing control over the events shaping our world is inevitable when one seeks to freeze the world in it’s proper place.

Frankly, l’m tired of seeing the same bitter op-ed pieces on a weekly basis; life as we know it is not going to end if we embrace change.

It will end when it’s good and ready.

Stop whining and enjoy the ride.

Barry Billas

Maple Ridge