Letter: ‘Taxed to death as it is’

We do not want to pay more for less in Maple Ridge.

(Black Press) Maple Ridge has put out a request for proposals to contract garbage pickup services.

Editor, The News:

Re: Picking up.

So let me get this straight. We pay $167 a year on garbage pickup now. It is picked up every week.

Now we will have to pay $200 to $300 for every two weeks?

Please vote no.

We are taxed to death as it is. Maple Ridge already has higher taxes than Surrey and it has garbage included. We do not want to pay more for less.

How is this good for anyone?

There is no proof of illegal dumping. We should not be treated like children because some people are not separating their recycling.

Give us taxpayers a break. Either bring it in at $200 or less every week or stay out of the garbage business.

Monty Pownall

Maple Ridge