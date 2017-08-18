LETTER: What do you think should be done, Coun. Masse?

Doesn’t want Maple Ridge becoming a regional centre for the homeless.

Maple Ridge bylaws officers packed up tents from the homeless camp near the Haney Bypass just after it was established. THE NEWS/files

Editor, The News:

Re: Affordable homes for homeless.

Coun. Bob Masse is quoted as saying he doesn’t want Maple Ridge becoming a regional centre for the homeless.

Well, that’s fair.

He doesn’t believe the Vancouver model for a temporary shelter will work because he’s sure the Anita Place homeless camp will just be restocked.

Well, that’s useful.

And he doesn’t believe camp dwellers should go to the top of the list for temporary shelter, anyways. He’s opposed to 100 to 200 low-barrier housing units.

“The solutions need to fit the problem.”

Brilliant. So what do you think should be done, Coun. Masse? Do you have any ideas?

There is good work being done in the region, but Coun. Masse consistently picks apart every new proposal presented to the community and has never once offered an intelligent solution to the problem.

The closet thing to an educated comment from Coun. Masse was a couple of years ago, when he said he favors the 4 Pillars approach. That puts his best-before-date somewhere in the 1980s.

Coun. Masse is entitled to his opinions, but the citizens of Maple Ridge are entitled to educated, serious representation on council. We need more than platitudes and blather.

Barry Billas

Maple Ridge