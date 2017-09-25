Letter: What great people you have in Canada

John Manners is now recovering back at home in England.

Editor, The News:

I would like to thank the people who were so helpful and caring when I tripped and fell when dismounting the West Coast Express on Monday, Sept. 18, at the Maple Meadows station.

I am now back in England, a bit battered and bruised, but recovering well.

I will always be grateful to the passengers, including the young man who went out of his way to inform the friends I was staying with in Wildwood Crescent, as wellas the train conductor and ambulance crew.

What great people you have in Canada.

My thanks once again.

John Manners

England