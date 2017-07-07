LETTER: What was that, Liberals? I can’t hear you

According to the B.C. Workers Compensation Board, it takes 11 months just to decide whether I qualify for a hearing aid.

Editor, The News:

Let’s see, what can you do in 11 months?

For one, you can do three round trips to Venus and still have time to do five round trips to the moon. It takes 10 months for a woman to bring a baby to term, and in 11 months that baby can triple its weight and learn at least a couple words.

But I might not be able to hear those words because I need a hearing aid and, according to the B.C. Workers Compensation Board, it takes 11 months just to decide whether I qualify for one.

So WCB cannot get me into hearing aids for probably a whole year.

Am I the only one who thinks that this is either the height of gross incompetence, or have the B.C. Liberals taken so much resources from the compensation board that it is unable to fulfill the primary function to the workers of this province.

Just one more indication of the B.C. Liberals chronic failure to work for the citizens and workers of this province.

Wayne Clark

Maple Ridge