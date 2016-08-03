Letters: ‘Government for all citizens’

Editor, The News:

Re: Put Pokemon at polling stations (Sidewinder, July 29).

Sandy Macdougall may be slowing down with age, as we all are, but it was brilliant to use the Pokemon Go craze to get folks to read his article in praise of the B.C. Liberal government.

Due to unprecedented growth in real estate sales and major projects like the Site C Dam, B.C. has, as he points out, the lowest unemployment rate in the country, and one of the strongest economies.

So it is even more puzzling to me that one in five children continue to live in poverty, which is higher than the national average (about one-third of those in families where at least one parent has a full time job).

I wonder why we continue to be the only province where people pay MSP premiums for health care – more revenue is generated from MSP premiums than from corporate taxes in B.C., and it seemed particularly heartless when the government made a big deal of announcing a $77-a-month increase for people receiving disability benefits, only to cut off the transportation allowance and bus pass, leaving many with an increase of $11 after nine years of nothing.

Call me old fashioned, but I believe the government is elected to act on behalf of all citizens, especially those who face challenges in life, and not merely listen to those who can afford to pay $20,000 to have lunch with the premier.

Bob Goos

Maple Ridge

Editor’s note: Bob Goos is vice-president of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows NDP riding association.