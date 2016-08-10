  • Connect with Us

Letters: Plan for growth, and stick to the plan

  • posted Aug 10, 2016 at 10:00 AM

Editor, The News:

Re: No help on school catchments (The News, Aug. 3).

Every time my family has moved to a new town, the first question we ask is where the nearest school is located?

The second question we ask is, what is the reputation of that school?

If we’re not happy with the answer to either question, we start looking for a home in a different neighborhood.

It should be routine for developers, school district planners, and city planners to meet and create a sensible plan for growth – and stick to the plan.

Tom Cmajdalka

Maple Ridge

 

