- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Letters to the Editor
Letters: Plan for growth, and stick to the plan
Editor, The News:
Re: No help on school catchments (The News, Aug. 3).
Every time my family has moved to a new town, the first question we ask is where the nearest school is located?
The second question we ask is, what is the reputation of that school?
If we’re not happy with the answer to either question, we start looking for a home in a different neighborhood.
It should be routine for developers, school district planners, and city planners to meet and create a sensible plan for growth – and stick to the plan.
Tom Cmajdalka
Maple Ridge
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.