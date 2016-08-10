  • Connect with Us

Letters: Think big, new Pitt airport committee

  Aug 10, 2016

Editor, The News:

The Pitt Meadows new airport committee must take a long and hard look at developing a business model to fit the strategically located Pitt Meadows airport.

A state-of-the-art cargo facility may be the answer. Let’s develop the airport into a air cargo gateway to B.C. and western Canada.

This is  an opportune time to seriously look at a hub-and-spoke air cargo model with our proximity to Bellingham and Seatac Airports in Washington State.

Air cargo and its subsidiaries represent major economic activities for the local economy and that includes jobs for locals.

It is also time to offer incentives to lure cargo carriers to this airport.

Think big.

It is a revenue generator and the time is now to put a cargo business manager at the helm.

Orvis Noel

Pitt Meadows

 

